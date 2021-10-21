154,759 Shares in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 154,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Seelos Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SEEL opened at $2.22 on Thursday. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $227.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder ?or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, ?amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

