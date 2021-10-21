OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in OneSpan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in OneSpan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in OneSpan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in OneSpan by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpan alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSPN. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneSpan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 56,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $1,146,057.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,474,471 shares in the company, valued at $70,670,740.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alfred A. Nietzel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $188,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,250. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSPN stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.31. OneSpan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $829.96 million, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.56.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. OneSpan’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneSpan Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.