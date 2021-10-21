Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,598 Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 651.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

RCII opened at $55.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average of $58.16. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

RCII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

