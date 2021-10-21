Private Advisor Group LLC Has $362,000 Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIZZ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in National Beverage by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in National Beverage by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Beverage by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,553,000 after buying an additional 247,312 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in National Beverage by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after buying an additional 149,223 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. 26.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

FIZZ stock opened at $56.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.11. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.30 and a 1 year high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $311.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.40 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.13% and a net margin of 16.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

