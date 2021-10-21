Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.37% of Copa worth $43,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Copa by 46.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Copa by 251.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Copa during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Copa by 17.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Copa during the first quarter worth about $3,637,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CPA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

NYSE CPA opened at $81.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.27. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $304.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.29 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 54.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1993.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

