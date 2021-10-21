SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 33,725 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 77.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,725 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 123.2% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 23.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CATY stock opened at $42.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average of $40.21. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. The company had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.