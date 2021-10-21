SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,856 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 22.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,647,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,591,000 after acquiring an additional 300,519 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,599,000 after buying an additional 290,297 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 11.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 710,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,605,000 after purchasing an additional 73,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,177,000 after buying an additional 45,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 468,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,552,000 after buying an additional 49,343 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPSC. Loop Capital began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.89.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $162.75 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $169.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.25 and a beta of 0.93.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

