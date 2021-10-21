CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

DBM has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC restated a buy rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.50.

Shares of TSE DBM opened at C$6.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.41. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$6.01 and a 12 month high of C$10.83. The stock has a market cap of C$585.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$756.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$773.90 million. Analysts forecast that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

