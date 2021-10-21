Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 5,625 Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Select Energy Services by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after buying an additional 494,702 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,016,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,841 shares during the period. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. now owns 3,853,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,274,000 after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 78,887 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 980,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 54,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WTTR shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.99.

Select Energy Services stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $718.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.80. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $161.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.05 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

