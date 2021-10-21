SG Americas Securities LLC Has $438,000 Stake in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.34% of Kazia Therapeutics worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 28.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 51,201 shares during the last quarter. 4.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of KZIA opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.74. Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $15.85.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the pharmaceutical drug research and development. Its pipeline includes two clinical-stage drug development candidates such as GDC-0084, and Cantrixil. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

