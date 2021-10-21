Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $55,000 in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRSR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 41.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,789,000 after purchasing an additional 121,852 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $3,838,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 90,060 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $2,187,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 250,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 63,295 shares during the last quarter. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $51.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 16.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.16 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.78.

Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

