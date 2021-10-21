H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $5.22.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

