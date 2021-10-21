Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $160.00

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.28.

NYSE PG opened at $141.21 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $342.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.81.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,128,000 after buying an additional 857,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after buying an additional 1,746,707 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after buying an additional 4,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,266,000 after buying an additional 235,132 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

