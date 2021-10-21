Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $700.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $620.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Benchmark raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $603.55.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $605.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $616.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $516.44.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

