American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.94

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.94 and last traded at $58.90, with a volume of 49998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.89.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

The firm has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average is $51.09.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at $173,039,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,193,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in American International Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,079,231,000 after buying an additional 3,108,664 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,967,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,379,000 after buying an additional 1,993,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth $77,963,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

