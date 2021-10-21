Legal & General Group Plc Sells 35,768 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 23.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 35,768 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Griffon were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Griffon during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Griffon during the first quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Griffon during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Griffon by 2,197.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Griffon by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE GFF opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.26. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.97.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $646.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.85 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 3.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

