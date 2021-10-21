Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Patrick Industries worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PATK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $80.81 on Thursday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.30 and a 12-month high of $98.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.44.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.80 million. Research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $1,107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 296,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,303,620.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 296,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,612,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,200 shares of company stock worth $2,258,510. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

