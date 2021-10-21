Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Position Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 43.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Shares of NNI opened at $84.43 on Thursday. Nelnet, Inc. has a one year low of $60.51 and a one year high of $85.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 73.42 and a quick ratio of 73.42.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $303.09 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $154,063.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $366,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,022,617.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,064. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.