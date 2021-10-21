NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Short Interest Update

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 723,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the September 15th total of 892,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NuCana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in NuCana by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NuCana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NuCana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in NuCana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NuCana alerts:

NuCana stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. NuCana has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $134.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.78.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($17.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($19.27) by $2.27. Analysts expect that NuCana will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.