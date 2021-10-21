Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Update

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the September 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. G.Research lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Gabelli raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.69 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $0.55 on Thursday. Iterum Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

