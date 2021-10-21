Insider Buying: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Buys C$15,498.78 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 1,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,498.78. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$531,300.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,300.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 1,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,190.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Todd Olson Anthony bought 1,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,225.00.

TSE FR opened at C$15.81 on Thursday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$12.56 and a twelve month high of C$30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of C$4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.08.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$189.31 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently 1.01%.

FR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.54.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

