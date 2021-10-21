Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,089 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,136% compared to the typical volume of 169 call options.

Shares of IFRX stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a market cap of $119.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.44.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts predict that InflaRx will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in InflaRx by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in InflaRx by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InflaRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in InflaRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in InflaRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

IFRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on InflaRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InflaRx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

About InflaRx

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

