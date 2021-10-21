Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 49,008 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,008 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $11,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 335,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 15,295 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter worth about $3,785,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 217.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 88,473 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 21.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 33,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

In related news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $676,630.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 230,033 shares in the company, valued at $11,402,735.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $88,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 104,503 shares of company stock valued at $4,820,823 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $32.80 on Thursday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.31 and a beta of -0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.95.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

