Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 86,697 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 27.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 403,708 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,697 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,932 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM stock opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.41. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.79.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $708,225.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

