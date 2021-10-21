Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) PT Raised to $90.00 at Morgan Stanley

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on BYD. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.64.
Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $66.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.
In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $1,726,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.
