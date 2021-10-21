Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) PT Raised to $90.00 at Morgan Stanley

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BYD. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $66.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $1,726,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.