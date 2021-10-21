VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $226.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “VeriSign is benefiting from growth in .com and .net domain-name registrations. The company ended the reported quarter with 170.6 million .com. and .net domain name registrations, up 5.2% year over year. Per the amended cooperative agreement between the company and the U.S. Commerce Department, VeriSign has the flexibility to pursue up to a 7% increase in prices for .com domain names in each of the last four years of the six-year period of the registry agreement with ICANN. Notably, its shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. VeriSign’s solid liquidity and cash-flow generation ability make it an attractive stock for investors. However, increasing expenses may prove to be a drag on profitability. Intensifying competition from the likes of Google’s free public domain name service is a concern.”

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $214.24 on Wednesday. VeriSign has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $134,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.12, for a total transaction of $130,029.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,509,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,920,722. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

