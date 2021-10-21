Zacks Investment Research Upgrades JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered JOYY from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.20.

Shares of YY opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.07. JOYY has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that JOYY will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JOYY by 0.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,899,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in JOYY by 46.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,680,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,749 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in JOYY by 2.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,813,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $185,610,000 after purchasing an additional 56,085 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in JOYY by 40.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,257,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,610,000 after purchasing an additional 654,312 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in JOYY by 65.5% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,177,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,741,000 after purchasing an additional 466,016 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

