Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$41.50 to C$42.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FINGF. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. Finning International has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.7179 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th.

About Finning International

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

