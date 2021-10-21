Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$41.50 to C$42.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FINGF. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.88.
Shares of OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. Finning International has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.93.
About Finning International
Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.
