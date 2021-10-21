Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. Valneva SE is based in Saint-Herblain, France. “

Get Valneva alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

VALN opened at $41.99 on Thursday. Valneva has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.98 million. Equities analysts predict that Valneva will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at $5,138,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter worth about $1,486,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter worth about $659,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

See Also: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valneva (VALN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.