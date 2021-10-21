Jump Financial LLC Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 69.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $734.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $764.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $717.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

