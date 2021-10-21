California Public Employees Retirement System Has $15.51 Million Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $15,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FATE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $59.57 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.78. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 1.74.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $306,615.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,267.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $2,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,934 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,149. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates.

