Jump Financial LLC Has $230,000 Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,781,000 after purchasing an additional 85,085 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $642.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $658.50 and a 200-day moving average of $613.80. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.48 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 76.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total value of $1,546,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDXX. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

