PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist raised PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.64.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $48.39.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $3,565,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,679,000 after purchasing an additional 37,251 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 999,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after purchasing an additional 66,823 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

