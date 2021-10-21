Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.
CMRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
In related news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $28,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Chimerix stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $493.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.59. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $11.57.
Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 3,035.43%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Chimerix Company Profile
Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.
See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.