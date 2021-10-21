Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

CMRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $28,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Chimerix by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chimerix by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Chimerix by 110,831.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,733 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $493.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.59. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 3,035.43%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

