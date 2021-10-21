Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Versus Systems Inc. platform integrated into mobile, console and PC games, as well as streaming media and mobile apps. The company developed a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows publishers, developers, and creators of games, apps and other interactive media content to offer real world prizes inside their content. Versus Systems Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Versus Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of VS opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $45.60 million and a PE ratio of -4.23. Versus Systems has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $14.90.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Versus Systems had a negative net margin of 860.03% and a negative return on equity of 211.23%. Analysts expect that Versus Systems will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Versus Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Versus Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Versus Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Versus Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Versus Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators.

