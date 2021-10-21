California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $14,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 21.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE DLB opened at $92.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.10. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.18 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

In related news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 3,264 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $329,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,011,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,449,196 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

