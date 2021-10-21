Jump Financial LLC Sells 6,868 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,868 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,322,000 after acquiring an additional 94,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,664,000 after acquiring an additional 18,754 shares during the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. William Blair lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.43. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.34.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.14). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.