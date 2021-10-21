California Public Employees Retirement System Has $14.83 Million Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Digital Turbine worth $14,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 59.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,621,000 after acquiring an additional 39,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $87.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 145.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.06.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

