California Public Employees Retirement System Has $15.12 Million Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 289,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,803 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $15,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.73.

FR opened at $58.53 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $58.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

