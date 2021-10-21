Jump Financial LLC Sells 131 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.08.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total transaction of $32,690,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $410.60 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $314.29 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $431.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.45.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

