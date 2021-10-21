Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $319,076,000 after purchasing an additional 15,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 12.9% during the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $97.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.20%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.17.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

