Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5.79 Million Stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,196 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.50% of SMART Global worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 2,724.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the second quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in SMART Global by 11,904.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the first quarter worth $219,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

SMART Global stock opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.19 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $58.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,384,075.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,989.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,338,101. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

