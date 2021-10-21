The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 14.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,908,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,524,000 after buying an additional 486,092 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,387,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,788,000 after buying an additional 676,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 179.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,310,000 after buying an additional 1,732,777 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 145.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after buying an additional 299,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 17.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 53,643 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $123,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $46.37 on Thursday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $57.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 3.06.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 766.16%. The business had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.