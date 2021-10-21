The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases New Stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 61,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of MiMedx Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after buying an additional 430,086 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $799.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.65. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 31.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

