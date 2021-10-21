JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 63,585 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,585 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $10,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes stock opened at $146.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 10.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.97. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.17.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

