Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 2,776 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 68.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 14.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,051,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 967,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,894,000 after buying an additional 46,387 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $1,066,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 101.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 19,363 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOL. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

Shares of TOL opened at $60.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.95 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

