Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $10,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,344,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,572,000 after buying an additional 121,470 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,788,000 after buying an additional 119,934 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 393,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,608,000 after buying an additional 65,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,936,000 after buying an additional 55,384 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $762,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total value of $6,409,427.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,048 shares of company stock worth $10,001,198 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $165.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 126.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.10. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $80.04 and a one year high of $167.67.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $272.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

