Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 41.3% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after buying an additional 453,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,888,000 after purchasing an additional 643,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,956 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,755,000 after purchasing an additional 40,218 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,034 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $3,539,624.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,482 shares of company stock worth $5,128,885. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $35.24 on Thursday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $49.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

