Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires Shares of 7,151 CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,151 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 89.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after acquiring an additional 320,113 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 24.1% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 123,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,908 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 33.4% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 14,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDK. TheStreet downgraded CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $44.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average is $48.50. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

