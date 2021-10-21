The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 260,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $6,247,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other The Howard Hughes news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $125,036.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 150,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $13,814,352.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HHC opened at $93.94 on Thursday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $113.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.39 and a beta of 1.52.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 3.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

